Strs Ohio Buys 800 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,793,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 77.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 476,252 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, President Brent B. Bickett acquired 26,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

