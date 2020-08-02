Strs Ohio Buys 4,450 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after buying an additional 2,258,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,270,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 538,663 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,177,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

