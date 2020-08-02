Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $604,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,703 shares of company stock worth $2,079,050. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.