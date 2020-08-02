Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.70% of Vail Resorts worth $51,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 341.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Shares of MTN opened at $192.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

