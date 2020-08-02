Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,097.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $49,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $90.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

