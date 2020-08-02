NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,597 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 203,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.