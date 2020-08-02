NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 16,900 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3,780.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 49.2% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 16,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of UE opened at $10.48 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

