Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Flexion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,832,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

