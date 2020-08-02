Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,515,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

