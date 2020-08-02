Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.06. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

SAIA stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Saia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

