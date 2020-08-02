Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.06. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

SAIA stock opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Saia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Catalent Inc Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,597 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 16,900 Urban Edge Properties
Summit Hotel Properties Inc Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
