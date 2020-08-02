Strs Ohio Acquires 9,300 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 244.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Qualys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 60,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,407.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $445,442.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,176,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,239 shares of company stock worth $21,685,082. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

