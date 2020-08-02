Strs Ohio Buys 1,262 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.49. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $347.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

