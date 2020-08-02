Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

