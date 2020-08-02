Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. AXA raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $462,749.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,139 shares of company stock valued at $957,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $126.21 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

