Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 110.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

