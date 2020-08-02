Creative Planning Invests $536,000 in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,865,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

ZI stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.