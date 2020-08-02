Creative Planning Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

