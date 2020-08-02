Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

