First Trust Advisors LP Sells 73,846 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Roku by 158.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,483.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 256,369 shares of company stock worth $34,837,014 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $154.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.01 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

