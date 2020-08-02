Craig Hallum Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $30.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

