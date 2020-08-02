Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Omnicell by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.