Loop Capital Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $135.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.71.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

