Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,144 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,860,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,015,846 shares in the company, valued at $198,804,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,200.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,438 shares of company stock valued at $63,338,773 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

