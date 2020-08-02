Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,084,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.34 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

