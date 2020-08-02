Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LTC Properties worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 54.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 62.35%. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

