Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $98.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

