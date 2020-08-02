Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

