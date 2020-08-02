Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Potlatchdeltic worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $42.81 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

