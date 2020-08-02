William L. Williams III Buys 1,250 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) EVP William L. Williams III acquired 1,250 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $19,775.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $17.01 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $689.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

