Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 187,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $5,889,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,147,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 101,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ELAN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

