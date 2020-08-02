Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

