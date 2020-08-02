Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 107,569.2% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 265,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 265,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 18,325.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 96,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 548,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $27.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.