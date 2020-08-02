Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

