Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 14,718 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Carnival stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

