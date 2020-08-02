Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.76 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.