Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $928,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Capital International Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $45,456,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after buying an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ ON opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

