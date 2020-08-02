Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.06 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,193,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 92.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $524.89 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $540.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.38 and its 200-day moving average is $419.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

