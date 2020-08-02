Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 618 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,476 shares of company stock worth $4,811,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $224.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.69. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

