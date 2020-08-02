Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cooper Companies worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $282.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.34 and a 200 day moving average of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

