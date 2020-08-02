Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 375.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryder System by 442.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,036,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 541.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $36.63 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 289.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

