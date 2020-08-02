Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson by 49.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.33. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

