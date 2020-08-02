World Asset Management Inc Buys 9,205 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $925.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

