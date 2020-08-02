World Asset Management Inc Invests $137,000 in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $9.65 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

