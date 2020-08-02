World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1,559.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 159,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 97.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE:OMI opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.