World Asset Management Inc Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realogy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Realogy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Realogy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $9.06 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLGY. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.