Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,537 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.