Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,951 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SIRI stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

