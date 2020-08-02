Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,961,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,043,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

