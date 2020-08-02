International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.49.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.