Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $565,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $843,372. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $44.51 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.